Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Maambukizi ya Kuvu Ukeni
Medication
Dosage
Creams, gels, or suppository, available without a prescription*
Butoconazole
A sustained-release cream that is applied once
Clotrimazole
Applied as a cream once a day for 7 to 14 days or for 3 days, depending on the strength (concentration)
Miconazole
Applied as a cream once a day for 7 days or for 3 days, depending on the strength (concentration)
Also available as a vaginal suppository inserted once a day for 7 days, for 3 days, or only once, depending on the strength (concentration)
Terconazole
Creams applied for 3 or 7 days, depending on the strength, or suppositories inserted once a day for 3 days, available by prescription
Tioconazole
Applied as an ointment only once
Medications taken by mouth, available by prescription
Fluconazole
One tablet taken only once
*Available without a prescription unless specified otherwise.