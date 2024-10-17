ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Dalili za Matatizo ya Matendo Otomatiki

Symptom

Medication

Medication’s Effect

Constipation

Fiber supplements (such as bran or psyllium)

Stool softeners (such as docusate, lactulose, or polyethylene glycol)

Fiber supplements add bulk to the stool and thus stimulate the natural contractions of the intestine. Fiber supplements and stool softeners help move food through the intestine more quickly.

Fullness in the stomach

Domperidone

Erythromycin

Metoclopramide

These medications stimulate contractions in the digestive tract and thus help move food through it more quickly.

Erectile dysfunction

Avanafil

Sildenafil

Tadalafil

Vardenafil

These medications increase the frequency, rigidity, and duration of erections.

Orthostatic hypotension (an excessive decrease in blood pressure when a person stands)

Fludrocortisone

This medication helps the body retain salt and thus helps maintain blood volume and blood pressure.

Droxidopa

Midodrine

These medications cause small arteries (arterioles) to narrow (constrict) and thus helps maintain blood pressure.

Urinary urgency, frequency, and incontinence

Mirabegron

Oxybutynin

Tamsulosin

Tolterodine

These medications relax the muscles of an overactive bladder.

Urine retention

Bethanechol

This medication stimulates contractions of the bladder and thus helps the bladder empty.

