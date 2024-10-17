Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Dalili za Matatizo ya Matendo Otomatiki
Symptom
Medication
Medication’s Effect
Fiber supplements (such as bran or psyllium)
Stool softeners (such as docusate, lactulose, or polyethylene glycol)
Fiber supplements add bulk to the stool and thus stimulate the natural contractions of the intestine. Fiber supplements and stool softeners help move food through the intestine more quickly.
Fullness in the stomach
Domperidone
Erythromycin
Metoclopramide
These medications stimulate contractions in the digestive tract and thus help move food through it more quickly.
Avanafil
Sildenafil
Tadalafil
Vardenafil
These medications increase the frequency, rigidity, and duration of erections.
Orthostatic hypotension (an excessive decrease in blood pressure when a person stands)
Fludrocortisone
This medication helps the body retain salt and thus helps maintain blood volume and blood pressure.
Droxidopa
Midodrine
These medications cause small arteries (arterioles) to narrow (constrict) and thus helps maintain blood pressure.
Mirabegron
Oxybutynin
Tamsulosin
Tolterodine
These medications relax the muscles of an overactive bladder.
Bethanechol
This medication stimulates contractions of the bladder and thus helps the bladder empty.