Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Kipandauso
Type
Examples
Some Side Effects
Prevention
Divalproex
Valproate
Hair loss, stomach upset, liver dysfunction, a tendency to bleed, tremors, and weight gain
Not used in pregnant women with migraines
Topiramate
Weight loss, confusion, and depression
Atenolol
Metoprolol
Nadolol
Propranolol
Timolol
Spasm of the airways (bronchospasm), an abnormally slow heart rate (bradycardia), fatigue, insomnia, worsening of heart failure, and sexual dysfunction
Changes in blood sugar levels (possibly making it difficult for doctors to know when blood sugar levels become too low in people with diabetes)
With some beta-blockers, unfavorable effects on lipid (fat) levels
A botulinum toxin (used to block nerve activity)
OnabotulinumtoxinA
Neck pain and stiffness
Weakness of muscles in the face and sometimes the neck
Verapamil
Dizziness, low blood pressure, and weakness
Constipation
Ditans*
Lasmiditan
Dizziness and drowsiness
Monoclonal antibodies
Erenumab
Fremanezumab
Galcanezumab
Pain and irritation at the injection site and constipation
Very rarely, allergic reactions
Tricyclic antidepressants
Amitriptyline
Drowsiness, weight gain, increased heart rate, dry mouth, confusion, and constipation
Treatment of severe migraines
Antiemetic medications (used to relieve nausea)
Metoclopramide
Prochlorperazine
Low blood pressure, drowsiness, involuntary movements, and muscle spasms
Ergot derivatives
Dihydroergotamine
Medication overuse headache (rebound headache) if the medication is taken too frequently
Nausea, vomiting, and minor muscle cramping
Rarely, chest pain due to an inadequate blood supply to the heart muscle (angina)
Gepants*
Rimegepant
Ubrogepant
Minimal
Triptans (5-hydroxytryptamine [5-HT], or serotonin, agonists)
Almotriptan
Eletriptan
Frovatriptan
Naratriptan
Rizatriptan
Sumatriptan
Zolmitriptan
Medication overuse headache if the medication is taken too frequently
Flushing, tingling, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, and a sense of pressure or pain in the throat or chest
Codeine
Meperidine
Oxycodone
Medication overuse headache if the medication is taken too frequently
Slowing of breathing, constipation, retention of urine, drowsiness, and nausea
Treatment of mild to moderate migraines
Analgesics
Acetaminophen
Medication overuse headache if the medication is taken too frequently
Occasionally rash
Antiemetic medications
Metoclopramide
Prochlorperazine
Low blood pressure, drowsiness, involuntary movements, and muscle spasms
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
Aspirin
Ibuprofen
Indomethacin
Ketorolac
Naproxen
Medication overuse headache if the medication is taken too frequently
Gastritis (inflammation of the stomach) and peptic ulcers
With indomethacin, worsening of depression, seizures, and tremors with decreased mobility and muscle stiffness and, in older adults, dizziness and confusion
If ketorolac is overused, possibly impaired kidney function
* Ditans can also be used to treat mild to moderate and severe migraines.
† Opioids should be used as a last resort when migraines cause severe pain and other measures are ineffective.