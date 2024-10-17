Baadhi ya Dawa Ambazo Zinaweza Kusababisha Upungufu wa Kingamaradhi
Type
Examples
Antiseizure medications
Lamotrigine
Phenytoin
Valproate
Chemotherapy agents
Alemtuzumab
Busulfan
Cyclophosphamide
Melphalan
Corticosteroids
Methylprednisolone
Prednisone
Immunosuppressants (medications that suppress the immune system)
Azathioprine
Cyclosporine
Mycophenolate
Sirolimus
Tacrolimus
Other medications such as laboratory-produced antibodies that target and suppress specific parts of the immune system
Adalimumab
Etanercept
Infliximab
Rituximab
Tocilizumab