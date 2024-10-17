ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Baadhi ya Dawa Ambazo Zinaweza Kusababisha Upungufu wa Kingamaradhi

Type

Examples

Antiseizure medications

Lamotrigine

Phenytoin

Valproate

Chemotherapy agents

Alemtuzumab

Busulfan

Cyclophosphamide

Melphalan

Corticosteroids

Methylprednisolone

Prednisone

Immunosuppressants (medications that suppress the immune system)

Azathioprine

Cyclosporine

Mycophenolate

Sirolimus

Tacrolimus

Other medications such as laboratory-produced antibodies that target and suppress specific parts of the immune system

Adalimumab

Etanercept

Infliximab

Rituximab

Tocilizumab

Katika mada hizi