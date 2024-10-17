ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Pua Kuziba na Kutoka Uchafu

Cause

Common Features*

Acute sinusitis (a sinus infection that just started)

A mucus- and pus-filled discharge, often from only one side of the nose

Sometimes a foul or metallic taste in the mouth, facial pain or headache, and redness or tenderness over the cheeks or above the eyebrows

No itching and no eye or throat irritation

Allergies

A watery discharge, sneezing, and watery, itchy eyes

Pale, soft, swollen membranes lining the nose (nasal mucosa), seen during the examination

Symptoms that often occur during certain seasons or after exposure to possible triggers

Atrophic rhinitis

Chronic rhinitis in which the mucous membrane thins (atrophies) and hardens, causing the nasal passages to widen (dilate) and dry out

Crusts inside the nose and an offensive odor

Decongestant sprays if overused

Congestion that returns when the decongestant wears off (rebound congestion)

Pale, extremely swollen nasal mucosa

No discharge

A foreign object in the nose, mainly in children

Often a foul-smelling, sometimes blood-tinged discharge from one side of the nose

Vasomotor rhinitis

A recurring watery discharge, sneezing, and red, swollen nasal mucosa

No identifiable triggers

Viral upper respiratory infections

A discharge that may be watery or sticky, a sore throat, a general feeling of illness (malaise), and red nasal mucosa

* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

