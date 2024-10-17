ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Limfedema ya Msingi

Disorder

Age at Symptom Onset

Comments

Congenital lymphedema

Before age 2 years

Milroy disease, a subtype, also causes jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes) and diarrhea.

Lymphedema praecox

2–35 years

Typically occurs in females at the onset of menses

Meige disease, a subtype, also causes the person to have extra eyelashes, cleft palate, and swelling of the legs, arms, and face.

Lymphedema tarda

After age 35 years

Some (but not all) affected people may have family members with this disorder.

