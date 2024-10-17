ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSD
Dawa Ambazo Zinaweza Kusababisha Vipindi vya Hedhi Kukoma

Type

Examples

Symptoms

Medications and drugs that can increase the production of prolactin*

Antihypertensives

Methyldopa

Reserpine

Verapamil

Production of breast milk in women who are not breastfeeding

Antipsychotics

Haloperidol

Molindone

Olanzapine

Phenothiazines

Pimozide

Risperidone

Illegal or recreational drugs

Cocaine

Hallucinogens

Estrogen

Medications used to treat digestive disorders

Cimetidine

Metoclopramide

Opioids

Codeine

Morphine

Tricyclic antidepressants

Clomipramine

Desipramine

Medications that affect the balance of female and male hormones

Synthetic androgens

Danazol

Development of masculine characteristics (such as excess body hair, a deepened voice, and increased muscle size)

Antidepressants (infrequently)

Paroxetine

Selegiline

Sertraline

Irregular bleeding

* Prolactin is a hormone that stimulates the breasts to produce milk.

