Dawa Ambazo Zinaweza Kusababisha Vipindi vya Hedhi Kukoma
Type
Examples
Symptoms
Medications and drugs that can increase the production of prolactin*
Antihypertensives
Methyldopa
Reserpine
Verapamil
Production of breast milk in women who are not breastfeeding
Antipsychotics
Haloperidol
Molindone
Olanzapine
Phenothiazines
Pimozide
Risperidone
Illegal or recreational drugs
Cocaine
Hallucinogens
Estrogen
—
Medications used to treat digestive disorders
Cimetidine
Metoclopramide
Opioids
Codeine
Morphine
Tricyclic antidepressants
Clomipramine
Desipramine
Medications that affect the balance of female and male hormones
Synthetic androgens
Danazol
Development of masculine characteristics (such as excess body hair, a deepened voice, and increased muscle size)
Antidepressants (infrequently)
Paroxetine
Selegiline
Sertraline
Irregular bleeding
* Prolactin is a hormone that stimulates the breasts to produce milk.