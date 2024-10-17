Homoni Kuu
Where Hormone Is Produced
Hormone
Function
Adipose (fat) tissue
Leptin
Regulates energy balance by controlling appetite
Resistin
Blocks the effects of insulin on muscle
Adrenal glands
Aldosterone
Helps regulate salt and water balance by causing the kidneys to retain salt and water and excrete potassium
Cortisol
Has widespread effects throughout the body
Especially has anti-inflammatory action
Maintains blood sugar level, blood pressure, and muscle strength
Helps control salt and water balance
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
Used in the production of androgens (male sex hormones) and estrogens (female sex hormones)
Has effects on bone, mood, and the immune system
Epinephrine and norepinephrine
Stimulate the heart, lungs, blood vessels, and nervous system
Digestive tract
Cholecystokinin
Controls gallbladder contractions that cause bile to enter the intestine
Stimulates release of digestive enzymes from the pancreas
Ghrelin
Controls growth hormone release from the pituitary gland
Causes sensation of hunger
Glucagon-like peptide
Increases insulin release from the pancreas
Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
Controls smooth muscle cell activity, epithelial cell secretions, and blood flow in the gastrointestinal tract
Hypothalamus
Corticotropin-releasing hormone
Stimulates release of corticotropin (also called adrenocorticotropic hormone [ACTH])
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone
Stimulates release of luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone
Growth hormone–releasing hormone
Stimulates release of growth hormone
Somatostatin
Inhibits release of growth hormone, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and insulin
Thyrotropin-releasing hormone
Stimulates the release of thyroid-stimulating hormone and prolactin
Kidneys
Erythropoietin
Stimulates red blood cell production
Renin
Controls sodium, potassium, and water levels that affect blood pressure
Ovaries
Estrogen
Controls the development of female sex characteristics and the reproductive system
Progesterone
Prepares the lining of the uterus for implantation of a fertilized egg and readies the mammary glands to secrete milk
Pancreas
Glucagon
Raises the blood sugar level
Insulin
Lowers the blood sugar level
Affects the processing (metabolism) of sugar, protein, and fat throughout the body
Parathyroid glands
Parathyroid hormone
Controls bone formation, blood calcium level, and the excretion of calcium and phosphorus by the kidneys
Pituitary gland
Corticotropin (also called adrenocorticotropic hormone [ACTH])
Controls the production and secretion of hormones by the adrenal glands
Growth hormone
Controls growth and development
Promotes protein production
Luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone
Control reproductive functions, including the production of sperm and semen in men and egg maturation and menstrual cycles in women
Control male and female sexual characteristics (including hair distribution, muscle formation, skin texture and thickness, pitch of voice, and perhaps even personality traits)
Oxytocin
Causes muscles of the uterus to contract during childbirth and after delivery and stimulates contractions of milk ducts in the breast, which move milk to the nipple
Prolactin
Starts and maintains milk production in the ductal glands of the breast (mammary glands)
Thyroid-stimulating hormone
Stimulates the production and secretion of hormones by the thyroid gland
Vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone)
Causes kidneys to retain water to prevent dehydration and, along with aldosterone, helps control blood pressure
Placenta
Chorionic gonadotropin
Stimulates ovaries to continue to release progesterone during early pregnancy
Estrogen and progesterone
Keep uterus receptive to fetus and placenta during pregnancy
Testes
Testosterone
Controls the development of male sex characteristics and the reproductive system
Thyroid gland
Calcitonin
Tends to decrease blood calcium levels and helps regulate calcium balance
Thyroid hormones (thyroxine and triiodothyronine)
Regulate the rate at which the body functions (metabolic rate)