Athari za Mrundikano wa Amiloidi

Organ or System Affected

Possible Consequences

Blood vessels

Easy bruising

Brain

Alzheimer disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy

Digestive system

Constipation or diarrhea

Enlarged tongue (macroglossia)

Weight loss

Poor nutrient absorption

Heart

Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)

Enlarged heart

Heart failure

Kidneys

Fluid accumulation in tissues, causing swelling (edema)

Kidney failure

Liver

Enlarged liver

Lungs and airway

Difficulty breathing

Wheezing

Lymph nodes

Enlarged lymph nodes

Musculoskeletal system

Carpal tunnel syndrome , spinal stenosis, tendon rupture

Nerves

Numbness

Tingling

Light-headedness

Skin

Bruises

Nodules

Thyroid gland

Enlarged thyroid gland

