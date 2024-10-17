Athari za Mrundikano wa Amiloidi
Organ or System Affected
Possible Consequences
Blood vessels
Easy bruising
Brain
Alzheimer disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy
Digestive system
Constipation or diarrhea
Enlarged tongue (macroglossia)
Weight loss
Poor nutrient absorption
Heart
Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)
Kidneys
Fluid accumulation in tissues, causing swelling (edema)
Liver
Enlarged liver
Lungs and airway
Difficulty breathing
Wheezing
Lymph nodes
Enlarged lymph nodes
Musculoskeletal system
Carpal tunnel syndrome , spinal stenosis, tendon rupture
Nerves
Numbness
Tingling
Light-headedness
Skin
Bruises
Nodules
Thyroid gland
Enlarged thyroid gland