Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Jongo
Drug
Some Side Effects
Comments
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
All NSAIDs (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen)
Upset stomach
Bleeding
Decreased kidney function
High potassium levels
Retention of sodium, potassium (rarely), and water
Sometimes swelling or high blood pressure
Used to treat an acute flare (sudden attack) or to prevent a flare
Should be avoided in people with kidney disease or in those taking blood thinners
Antigout drugs
Colchicine
Upset stomach and diarrhea
Suppression of blood cell production in the bone marrow (occurs very rarely if the drug is used properly)
Muscle pain and weakness (uncommon)
Interaction with many other drugs, sometimes causing severe side effects
Used to prevent and treat flares
Should be avoided or dose reduced with kidney disease
Corticosteroids
Prednisone (taken by mouth)
Retention of sodium, with swelling or high blood pressure
Elevated blood sugar
Multiple side effects if used long-term
Used to treat acute flares
Prednisolone tebutate or triamcinolone hexacetonide (taken by injection)
Pain
Discomfort
Infection (rarely)
Injected into the joint if only one or two joints are affected
Uricosuric drugs (drugs that increase uric acid secretion in the urine)
Probenecid
Rash (rare)
Nausea (rare)
Vomiting (rare)
Kidney stones
Can be used long-term to lower blood levels of uric acid to prevent flares
Drugs that block uric acid production
Allopurinol
Upset stomach
Rash (which can rarely be very serious)
Decrease in the number of white blood cells (rare)
Liver damage (rare)
Can be used long-term to lower blood levels of uric acid to prevent flares and to remove crystals in the body or stones in the kidneys
Febuxostat
Nausea
Rash
Especially useful in people who cannot take allopurinol or in people whose blood uric acid is not sufficiently lowered by high doses of allopurinol
Pegloticase
High risk of mobilization flare-up (particularly when used for the first time)
Allergic reactions with IV infusions
Used to dissolve deposits of uric acid rapidly in people who have had severe gout for several months