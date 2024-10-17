Dawa Zinazotumiwa Kuzuia Kukataliwa Upandikizaji
Drug
Possible Side Effects*
Comments
Corticosteroids (potent anti-inflammatory drugs that suppress the immune system as a whole)
Dexamethasone
Prednisolone
Prednisone
Excess hair on the face
Facial puffiness
Fragile skin
High blood sugar levels (as occur in diabetes mellitus)
Muscle weakness
Stomach ulcers
Water retention
Given by vein in high doses at the time of transplantation
Gradual reduction of the dose to a maintenance dose taken by mouth, usually indefinitely
Polyclonal immunoglobulins (antibodies directed toward particular cells of the immune system)
Antilymphocyte globulin
Antithymocyte globulin
Severe allergic reactions (anaphylactic reactions) with fever and chills, usually occurring only after the first or second dose
Sometimes a reaction to the foreign proteins in the drug, causing fever, rash, and joint pain (serum sickness)
Sometimes kidney problems
Given by vein
Used at the time of transplantation with other immunosuppressants so that those drugs can be used in lower, safer doses
Also used for rejection episodes
Monoclonal antibodies (antibodies that target and suppress white blood cells†)
Basiliximab
Severe allergic (anaphylactic) reactions
Given by vein
Used at the time of transplantation or for rejection episodes
The only antibody of its type still available
Calcineurin inhibitors (drugs that inhibit the production and activation of white blood cells†)
Cyclosporine
Excessive hairiness (hirsutism)
Gum enlargement
High blood pressure
Increased levels of cholesterol and other fats
Increased risk of lymphoma
Kidney damage
Liver damage
Nerve damage
Tremor
Given by mouth
Used at the time of transplantation and for maintenance immunosuppression in people who have received an organ transplant
Can be used alone but is usually given with other drugs that help prevent rejection
Tacrolimus
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Gout
Hair loss
Headache
High blood pressure
Increased levels of cholesterol and other fats
Increased risk of lymphoma
Insomnia
Kidney damage
Liver damage
Nausea
Nerve damage
Tremor
Given by mouth
Used at the time of transplantation and for maintenance immunosuppression in people who have received an organ transplant
Used for rejection episodes
Rapamycins (drugs that inhibit the production and activity of white blood cells†)
Everolimus
Sirolimus
Accumulation of fluid (edema) in the legs
Anemia
High blood pressure
Increased levels of cholesterol and other fats
Lung damage
Rash
Slow healing of wounds
Given by mouth
Used with corticosteroids or cyclosporine for maintenance in people who have received a kidney or liver transplant
Everolimus: Used to prevent rejection of a kidney or liver transplant
Mitotic inhibitors (drugs that suppress cell division and thus the production of white blood cells†)
Azathioprine
Fatigue
Fever and rash (hypersensitivity reaction)
Hepatitis (rare)
Low white blood cell count
Given by mouth
Used at the time of transplantation and for maintenance immunosuppression in people who have received an organ transplant
Often used with low doses of calcineurin inhibitors
Mycophenolate
Diarrhea
Increased risk of lymphoma
Low white blood cell count
Nausea
Vomiting
Given by mouth
Used for maintenance immunosuppression in people who have received an organ transplant
Used with corticosteroids and cyclosporine or tacrolimus
T-cell costimulatory blocker (drug that suppresses activation and proliferation of white blood cells)†
Belatacept
Constipation
Dizziness
Headache
Increased hunger
Increased risk of lymphoma
Increased urination
Given by injection
Used to prevent rejection of kidney transplants
Increases risk of certain viral infections and viral disorders
Used rarely in kidney transplant recipients who are at increased risk of kidney damage caused by use of calcineurin inhibitors
* All of these drugs increase the risk of infections. Also, they can all cause allergic reactions, but the risk is higher with some of them.
† White blood cells help the body recognize and destroy foreign cells.