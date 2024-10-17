Dawa Zinazotumiwa Sana Kutibu Pumu
Drug
Some Side Effects
Comments
Anticholinergics (inhaled)
Ipratropium
Tiotropium
Dry mouth
Rapid heart rate
Usually used in combination with a beta-adrenergic drug
Short-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)
Albuterol
Levalbuterol
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
For immediate relief of acute attack
Albuterol also available in oral preparation
Long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)
Arformoterol
Formoterol
Salmeterol
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
For ongoing treatment, not for acute relief
Not recommended for use alone (without other asthma drugs)
Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic drugs (inhaled)
Indacaterol
Olodaterol
Vilanterol
Runny nose and sneezing
High blood pressure
Cough
Headache
Not recommended for use alone (without other asthma drugs).
Vilanterol available only in combination with fluticasone
Corticosteroids (inhaled)
Beclomethasone
Budesonide
Ciclesonide
Flunisolide
Fluticasone furoate
Fluticasone propionate
Mometasone
Triamcinolone
Fungal infection of the mouth (thrush)
A change in the voice
Inhaled for prevention (long-term control) of asthma
Corticosteroids (oral or injection)
Methylprednisolone
Prednisolone
Prednisone
Weight gain
Elevated blood sugar levels
Rarely, psychosis
Osteoporosis
Cataracts
Skin thinning and easy bruising
Insomnia
Used for acute asthma attacks and for asthma that cannot be controlled with inhaled therapy
Immunomodulators (injection)
Benralizumab
Dupilumab
Mepolizumab
Omalizumab
Reslizumab
Discomfort at the injection site
Rarely, anaphylactic reactions
Used in people with severe asthma to decrease use of oral corticosteroids
Leukotriene modifiers (oral)
Montelukast
Zafirlukast
Zileuton
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
With zileuton, elevated liver enzymes
Used more for prevention (long-term control) than for treatment
Mast cell stabilizers (inhaled)
Cromolyn
Nedocromil
Coughing or wheezing
Useful for preventing attacks, often related to exercise, but not for treatment of an acute attack
Nedocromil not available in the United States
Methylxanthine (oral)
Theophylline
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
Stomach upset
Seizures (if the blood level is high)
Serious heartbeat irregularities (if the blood level is high)
Can be used for prevention and treatment
Taken by mouth but can be given intravenously in a hospital