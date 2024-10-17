Dalfopristin/Quinupristin
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Serious infections caused by gram-positive bacteria (such as Staphylococcus and Streptococcus species) that are resistant to other antibiotics
Aching muscles and joints
Increased bilirubin* in blood
Pain and inflammation at the site where the catheter was inserted, especially if inserted in a vein in an arm or leg
* Bilirubin is a waste product that is formed during the normal breakdown of red blood cells. Bilirubin is processed and then excreted out of the liver.