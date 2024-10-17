ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSD
Athari za Kawaida za Dawa za Kudunga za Antihyperglycemic*

Medication

Some Potential Side Effects

Glucagon-like peptide medication

All glucagon-like peptide medications can cause

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhea or constipation

They may also increase the risk of inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) and some types of thyroid cancer

Albiglutide

Dulaglutide

Exenatide

Kidney damage (rare)

Extended-release exenatide

Injection site nodule

Liraglutide

Lixisenatide

Semaglutide†

May worsen eye damage from diabetes (diabetic retinopathy)

Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist

Tirzepatide

Diarrhea

Nausea or decreased appetite

Amylin-like medication

Pramlintide

Nausea

Low blood glucose levels

* Insulin is the most commonly used injectable antihyperglycemic medication.

† Semaglutide is also available as a tablet to take orally.

