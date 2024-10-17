Athari za Kawaida za Dawa za Kudunga za Antihyperglycemic*
Medication
Some Potential Side Effects
Glucagon-like peptide medication
All glucagon-like peptide medications can cause
They may also increase the risk of inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) and some types of thyroid cancer
Albiglutide
—
Dulaglutide
—
Exenatide
Kidney damage (rare)
Extended-release exenatide
Injection site nodule
Liraglutide
—
Lixisenatide
—
Semaglutide†
May worsen eye damage from diabetes (diabetic retinopathy)
Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist
Tirzepatide
Diarrhea
Nausea or decreased appetite
Amylin-like medication
Pramlintide
Nausea
Low blood glucose levels
* Insulin is the most commonly used injectable antihyperglycemic medication.
† Semaglutide is also available as a tablet to take orally.