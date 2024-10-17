Uainishaji wa Shinikizo la Damu kwa Watu Wazima*
Classification
Blood Pressure (mm Hg)
Normal blood pressure
Less than 120/80
Elevated blood pressure
120–129/less than 80
Stage 1 high blood pressure
130–139 (systolic blood pressure)
or
80–89 (diastolic blood pressure)
Stage 2 high blood pressure
140 (systolic blood pressure) or higher
or
90 (diastolic blood pressure) or higher
* People who have systolic and diastolic blood pressures in different categories are considered to be in the higher blood pressure category.
Information is based on the 2017 Guidelines for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults issued by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.