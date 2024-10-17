Dawa za Kupunguza Shinikizo la Juu la Damu
Type
Examples
Some Side Effects
Alpha adrenergic modifiers
Alpha-blockers
Fainting (syncope) with the first dose, awareness of rapid heartbeats (palpitations), dizziness, low blood pressure when the person stands (orthostatic hypotension), and fluid retention (edema)
Centrally acting alpha-agonists
Drowsiness, dry mouth, fatigue, an abnormally slow heart rate, rebound high blood pressure when the drug is withdrawn (except with methyldopa), and sexual dysfunction
With methyldopa, depression, low blood pressure when the person stands, and liver and autoimmune disorders
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
—
Cough (in up to 20% of people), low blood pressure, an increased potassium level, rash, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing), and, in pregnant women, serious injury to the fetus
Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)
—
Dizziness, an increased potassium level, angioedema (rarer than with ACE inhibitors), and, in pregnant women, serious injury to the fetus
Beta-blockers
Spasm of the airways (bronchospasm), an abnormally slow heart rate (bradycardia), heart failure, possible masking of low blood sugar levels after insulin injections, impaired peripheral circulation, insomnia, fatigue, shortness of breath, depression, Raynaud syndrome, vivid dreams, hallucinations, and sexual dysfunction
With some beta-blockers, an increased triglyceride level
Alpha-beta blockers
Low blood pressure when the person stands and spasm of the airways
Calcium channel blockers
Dihydropyridines
Dizziness, fluid retention in the ankles, flushing, headache, heartburn, enlarged gums, and an abnormally fast heart rate (tachycardia)
Nondihydropyridines
Headache, dizziness, flushing, fluid retention, problems in the heart's electrical conduction system (including heart block), an abnormally slow heart rate (bradycardia), heart failure, and enlarged gums
With verapamil, constipation
Direct renin inhibitor
—
Aliskiren
Elevated levels of serum potassium and creatinine; contraindicated in pregnancy,
Direct vasodilators
—
Headache, an abnormally fast heart rate (tachycardia), and fluid retention
Diuretics
Loop diuretics
Decreased levels of potassium and magnesium, temporarily increased levels of blood sugar and cholesterol, an increased level of uric acid, sexual dysfunction in men, and digestive upset
Potassium-sparing diuretics
With all, a high potassium level and digestive upset
With spironolactone, breast enlargement in men (gynecomastia) and menstrual irregularities in women
Thiazides and thiazide-like diuretics
Decreased levels of potassium and magnesium, increased levels of calcium and uric acid, sexual dysfunction in men, and digestive upset