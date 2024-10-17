A damaged heart valve may be replaced with a mechanical valve made of plastic and metal or with a bioprosthetic valve made of heart valve tissue, usually from pigs, placed in a synthetic ring. There are many types of mechanical valves. A St. Jude valve is commonly used.

Choice of a valve depends on many factors, including characteristics of the valve. A mechanical valve lasts longer than a bioprosthetic valve but requires that anticoagulants be taken indefinitely to prevent the formation of blood clots on the valve. A bioprosthetic valve requires only short-term use of anticoagulants. So whether a person can take anticoagulants is an important factor. For example, anticoagulants may not be appropriate for women of childbearing age because anticoagulants cross the placenta and may affect the fetus. Also considered are

How old the person is

What the person's activity level is

How well the heart is working

Which heart valve is damaged

When an aortic valve is being replaced, a mechanical valve is usually chosen for people who are under age 50 and a bioprosthetic valve is chosen for those age 50 or older.

When a mitral valve is being replaced, a mechanical valve is usually chosen for people who are under age 65 and a bioprosthetic valve is chosen for those age 65 or older.

The tricuspid and pulmonic valves do not need to be replaced or repaired as often as the aortic or mitral valves.