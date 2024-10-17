A blood transfusion is safest when the blood type of the transfused blood matches the recipient's blood type and Rh status (in other words, the blood types are compatible). Therefore, before a transfusion, blood banks do a test called a type and cross-match on the donor's and the recipient's blood. This test minimizes the chance of a dangerous or possibly fatal reaction.

In addition, the recipient's blood is checked for certain antibodies to red blood cells. Such antibodies can cause a reaction to transfused blood.

However, in an emergency, anyone can receive type O red blood cells. Thus, people with type O blood are known as universal donors. People with type AB blood can receive red blood cells from a donor of any blood type and are known as universal recipients.