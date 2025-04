A biopsy of the temporal artery is the definitive procedure for diagnosing temporal arteritis. Doppler ultrasonography is occasionally used to locate the part of the temporal artery to be biopsied. After a local anesthetic is injected, a shallow incision is made directly over the artery, and a segment of the artery at least 1 inch (2.54 cm) long is removed. The incision is then stitched up.