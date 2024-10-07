ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Zhiwei Zhang, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Nephrology

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
  • National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo