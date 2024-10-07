Zhiwei Zhang, MD
Elimu
- Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
- Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
- National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo