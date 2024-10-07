ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Thomas M. Yuill, PhD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Diseases of Wildlife, Viruses and Virology

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Doctorate: Wildlife Ecology, Veterinary Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • John Letty Phelan Distinguished Service Award, UW-Madison Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program
  • Walter F. Rink Distinguished Professor Award in the School of Veterinary Medicine, 1991
  • Richard Moreland Trylor Award for achievements in arbovirology
  • ProMED Moderator, International Society for Infectious Diseases
  • Fellow, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Huygiene
  • Distinguished Service and Emeritus Awards by the Wildlife Disease Association

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo

Maelezo