Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Nimish Vakil, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Gastroenterology

Elimu

  • Medical School: Seth G. S. Medical College, University of Mumbai, Mumbai, India
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Therapeutic Endoscopy, University of Munich, Munich, Germany

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
  • Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
  • Fellow, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
  • Over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo