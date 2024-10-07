ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology

Elimu

  • Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
  • Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Allergy
  • American Board of Dermatology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo