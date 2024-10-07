Michael Joseph Pistoria, MEng, DO
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Internal Medicine, Hospital Medicine
Elimu
- Medical School: Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, PA
- Chief Resident: Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, PA
- Masters: Healthcare Systems Engineering, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Focused Practice in Hospital Medicine
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Clinical Teacher of the Year, Lehigh Valley Health Network (2001)
- Medical Student Teacher of the Year in General Internal Medicine, Penn State College of Medicine (2001, 2002, 2012)
- Dean’s Special Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching, Drexel University College of Medicine (2010)
- Teacher of the Year in General Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network (2012)
- Update in Hospital Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine (2007)
- Lead editor, Core Competencies in Hospital Medicine
- Editor, Neurology for the Hospitalist: A Practical Approach
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo