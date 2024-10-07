Cory Perugino, DO
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease
Elimu
- Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo