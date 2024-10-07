ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Cory Perugino, DO

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo