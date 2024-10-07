Frank O'Brien, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Internal medicine, Nephrology
Elimu
- Medical School: University College Cork Faculty of Medicine, Cork, Ireland
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Dublin
- Transplant Specialty Training: Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Ireland
- Fellowship: Nephrology Training, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Dublin
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Fellow, American Society of Nephrology
- Poster of Distinction, American Transplant Congress Annual Meeting, “Effect of blood transfusions on long term graft outcome.”
- Transplantation Medal, Irish Nephrology Society, Spring Meeting, Distinction for best presentation based on transplant research. “Assessment of non-compliance in the Irish renal transplant population.”
- 2012 Dialysis Medal, Irish Nephrology Society Spring Meeting. Distinction for best presentation based on dialysis research. “Erythropoietin stimulating agent use and hemoglobin targets; a sudden change in outcome.”
- Jack and Marion Euphrat Pediatric Translational Medicine Fellow. Stanford Child Health Research Institute. Fellowship grant for project: “Assessment of dialysis efficacy in pediatric patients.”
- Award for Outstanding Clinical Research. University of California San Diego Young Investigator Forum “Secretory Function in Acute Kidney Injury.”
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo