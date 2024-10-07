Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Primary Care, Preventive Medicine, Family Medicine, Sexually Transmitted Infections
Ushirikishaji
- Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine and Division of Family Medicine, Department of Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine
- University of California San Diego
Elimu
- Internship: Saint Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, Canada
- Master of Public Health: Quantitative Methods, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
- Residency: Preventive Medicine, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: STD Epidemiology and Control, UCSF/UC Berkeley, San Francisco, CA
- Medical School: The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Uthibitisho
- Canadian Board of Family Medicine
- American Board of Preventive Medicine - Public Health and General Preventive Medicine
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo