Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Primary Care, Preventive Medicine, Family Medicine, Sexually Transmitted Infections

Ushirikishaji

  • Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine and Division of Family Medicine, Department of Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine
  • University of California San Diego

Elimu

  • Internship: Saint Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, Canada
  • Master of Public Health: Quantitative Methods, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Preventive Medicine, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
  • Fellowship: STD Epidemiology and Control, UCSF/UC Berkeley, San Francisco, CA
  • Medical School: The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Uthibitisho

  • Canadian Board of Family Medicine
  • American Board of Preventive Medicine - Public Health and General Preventive Medicine

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo