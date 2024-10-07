Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy
Elimu
- Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
- Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver
Uthibitisho
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
- Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
- Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
- Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo