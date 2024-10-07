John P. Leonard, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Medical Oncology, Lymphomas, Leukemias
Ushirikishaji
- Richard T. Silver Distinguished Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology; Senior Associate Dean for Innovation and Initiatives, Weill Cornell Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medicine
- Attending Physician
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
Elimu
- Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Hematology and Oncology, New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Elected Member, American Society of Clinical Investigation
- Elected Member, American Board of Internal Medicine, Hematology Board Committee
- Ellen Glesby Cohen Leadership Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation
- Distinguished Service Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation
- Miriam G. Wallach Award for Excellence in Humanistic Medical Care, New York-Presbyterian
- Medical Housestaff Program Director's Award, New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
- Outstanding Medical Student Award, Medical Alumni Association, University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo