Christopher J. LaRosa, MD
Ushirikishaji
- Academic Clinician Associate Professor
- Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
- Pediatric Nephrology Attending
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Elimu
- Medical School: Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, State College, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Nephrology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatric Nephrology
- American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Jean A. Cortner Divisional Teaching Award, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Division Teaching Award, AI Dupont Hospital for Children, 2013-2014, 2015-2016
- LaRosa C, Glah C, Baluarte JH, Meyers, KEC: Solid-organ transplantation in childhood: Transitioning to adult health care. Pediatrics 127(4):742-753, 2011.
- LaRosa C, Meyers K: Epidemiology of hypertension in children and adolescents. Lebanese Med J 58(3):132-126, 2010.
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo