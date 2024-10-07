ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
David J. Kuter, MD, DPhil

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Hematology, Medical Oncology

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Doctor of Philosophy: Biochemistry, Oxford University, Oxford, England
  • Internship: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: Hematology, Massachusetts General Hospital

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Irving London Teaching Award, Harvard Medical School
  • Alfred Kranes Teaching Award, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Douglas Family Foundation Prize for Research (2008 and 2010) at Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Jane Green Memorial Prize for Teaching, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • 2013 Ernest Beutler Award, American Society of Hematology
  • Given over 500 invited lectures in over 50 countries
  • Authored or coauthored over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo