Brian D. Hoit, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Cardiac Function, Pericardial Disease, Diastology, Transesophageal Echocardiography
Elimu
- Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of California - San Diego
- Research Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, VA San Diego Healthcare System
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
- National Board of Echocardiography
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, American Heart Association
- Fellow, American Society of Echocardiography
- Over 200 full-length papers in high-quality peer-reviewed journals
- 68 book chapters
- Associate Editor, Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography
- Section Editor, Echocardiography
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo