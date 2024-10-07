ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • General Dentistry

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Dental School: University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Chicago, IL
  • Advanced Training: Fort Hood Advanced Education in General Dentistry (2 year)

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of General Dentistry
  • Federal Services Board of General Dentistry

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American College of Dentists
  • Diplomate, American Board of General Dentistry
  • Dental Teacher of The Year, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, 2020

