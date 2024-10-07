Rebecca Dezube, MD, MHS
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine
Elimu
- Medical School: Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Master of Health Science: Clinical Investigation, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Eberlein M, Arnaoutakis GJ, Yarmus L, Feller-Kopman D, Dezube R, et al: The effect of lung size mismatch on complications and resource utilization after bilateral lung transplantation. J Heart Lung Transplant 31(5):492-500, 2012.
- Dezube R, Arnaoutakis GJ, Reed RM, et al: The effect of lung-size mismatch on mechanical ventilation tidal volumes after bilateral lung transplantation. Interact Cardiovasc Thorac Surg 16(3):275-281, 2013.
- Desai SV, Feldman L, Brown L, Dezube R, et al: Effect of the 2011 vs 2003 duty hour regulation-compliant models on sleep duration, trainee education, and continuity of patient care among internal medicine house staff: a randomized trial. JAMA Intern Med
- Jennings MT, Dezube R, Paranjape S, et al: An observational study of outcomes and tolerances in patients with cystic fibrosis initiated on lumacaftor/ivacaftor. Ann Am Thorac Soc 14(11):1662-1666, 2017.
- Dezube R, Jennings MT, Rykiel M, et al: Eradication of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in cystic fibrosis. J Cyst Fibros 18(3):357-363, 2019.
- Akshintala VS, Kamal A, Faghih M, Cutting GR, Cebotaru L, West NE, Jennings MT, Dezube R, et al: Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulators reduce the risk of recurrent acute pancreatitis among adult patients with pancreas sufficient
- Safirstein J, Grant JJ, Clausen E, Savant D, Dezube R, Hong G. Biliary disease and cholecystectomy after initiation of elexacaftor/ivacaftor/tezacaftor in adults with cystic fibrosis. J Cyst Fibros S1569-1993(20)30806-7, 2020.
- Montemayor K, Psoter KJ, Lechtzin N, Carson SW, Merlo CA, Dezube RH, et al: Sex differences in treatment patterns in cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations. J Cyst Fibros S1569-1993(21)00163-6, 2021.
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo