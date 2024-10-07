Shinjita Das, MD MPH
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Dermatology, Teledermatology
Ushirikishaji
- Dermatologist
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Assistant Professor
- Harvard Medical School
Elimu
- Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Dermatology, Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, Boston, MA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Dermatology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals