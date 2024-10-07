ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Shinjita Das, MD MPH

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Dermatology, Teledermatology

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, TX
  • Residency: Dermatology, Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, Boston, MA

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Dermatology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo