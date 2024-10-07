ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

William Coryell, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety and Mood Disorders

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Augusta, GA
  • Internship: Washington University – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • University of Iowa Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, 2009-2010
  • ISI Highly Cited in Neuroscience, psychology/psychiatry and research
  • Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology
  • Over 375 referee-journal publications
  • Google Scholar H-Index=118

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo