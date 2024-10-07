ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo