Erika F. Brutsaert, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Elimu
- Medical School: State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, NY
- Internship: Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine, internal medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine, endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Kulkarni AS, Brutsaert EF, Anghel V, et al: Metformin regulates metabolic and nonmetabolic pathways in skeletal muscle and subcutaneous adipose tissues of older adults. Aging Cell 17(2):e12723, 2018.
- Geliebter A, Brutsaert ER, Surks MI: An unusual case of metastatic functional thyroid carcinoma with a remarkable treatment response to radioactive iodine. J Endocr Soc 1(12);1440-1444, 2017.
- Kim F, Biggs ML, Kizer JR, Brutsaert EF, et al: Brain natriuretic peptide and insulin resistance in older adults. Diabet Med 34(2):235-238, 2017.
- Brutsaert EF, Biggs ML, Delaney JA, et al: Longitudinal assessment of N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide and risk of diabetes in older adults: The cardiovascular health study. Metabolism 65(10):1489-1497, 2016.
- Brutsaert EF, Shitole S, Biggs ML, et al: Relations of postload and fasting glucose with incident cardiovascular disease and mortality late in life: The cardiovascular health study. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci 71(3):370-377, 2016.
- Brutsaert EF, Gersten AJ, Tassler AB, Surks MI: Medullary thyroid cancer with undetectable serum calcitonin. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 100(2):337-341, 2015.
- Brutsaert EF, Carey M, Zonszein J: The clinical impact of inpatient hypoglycemia. Diabetes Complications 28(4):565-572, 2014.
- Brutsaert EF, Sasano H, Unger P, et al: Adrenal cortical carcinoma with late pulmonary metastases causing clinical Cushing’s syndrome: Case report with immunohistochemical analysis of steroidogenic enzyme production. Endocr Pract 18(6):e138-143, 2012.
