George R. Brown, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • American Board of General Psychiatry

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
  • Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo