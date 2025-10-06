Scraping (a manipulative and body-based practice), also called gua sha, involves rubbing a dull implement across lubricated (oiled or wet) skin, usually on the back, neck, or extremities. Scraping is popular in athletics, particularly weight lifting. Scraping is believed to increase blood flow to an area and enhance metabolism and healing (1). Depending on the tool used, scraping may also be called coining or spooning.
These therapies have been studied in musculoskeletal disorders such as chronic low back pain, headaches, and perimenopausal symptoms, with some questions about the methodological quality of the studies and need for more rigorous trials (2–4).
Scraping can cause ecchymoses.
