Reiki, which originated in Japan, is a type of energy medicine. In Reiki, practitioners intend to channel energy through their hands and transfer it into the patient’s body to promote healing.

A systematic review of Reiki in the treatment of pain and anxiety suggested beneficial results (1, 2). However, high-quality clinical trials of Reiki are limited, and evidence is mixed. Other systematic reviews have not shown a benefit in depression (3) or other clinical conditions (4).