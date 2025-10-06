In massage therapy (a manipulative and body-based practice), body tissues are manipulated to reduce pain, relieve muscle tension, and reduce stress. The therapeutic value of massage for many musculoskeletal symptoms is widely accepted. Massage has been shown to help or relieve symptoms in the following:
Headaches
Pain (eg, postoperative, chronic, musculoskeletal, end-of-life care, pelvic, labor, burns, in dementia)
Fibromyalgia
Mood disorders (eg, anxiety, depression)
Mood and symptoms in patients with cancer (eg, pain, fatigue, stress, anxiety, lymphatic drainage)
Symptoms in preterm infants (eg, to promote sleep, growth and weight gain, and digestive health) (1, 2, 3)
HIV (eg, quality of life, stress, immune function) (4)
Motor and nonmotor symptoms of Parkinson disease (5)
Massage can cause bruising and bleeding in patients with thrombocytopenia or bleeding disorders. Therapists must avoid putting pressure on bones affected by osteoporosis or metastatic cancer.
References
1. Juneau AL, Aita M, Héon M. Review and critical analysis of massage studies for term and preterm infants. Neonatal Netw. 34(3):165-77, 2015. doi: 10.1891/0730-0832.34.3.165
2. Álvarez MJ, Fernández D, Gómez-Salgado J. The effects of massage therapy in hospitalized preterm neonates: A systematic review. Int J Nurs Stud. 69:119-136, 2017. doi: 10.1016/j.ijnurstu.2017.02.009
3. Badr LK, Abdallah B, Kahale L. A meta-analysis of preterm infant massage: an ancient practice with contemporary applications. MCN Am J Matern Child Nurs. 40(6):344-58, 2015. doi: 10.1097/NMC.0000000000000177
4. Hillier SL, Louw Q, Morris L, et al. Massage therapy for people with HIV/AIDS. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. (1):CD007502, 2010. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD007502.pub2
5. Angelopoulou E, Anagnostouli M, Chrousos GP, et al. Massage therapy as a complementary treatment for Parkinson's disease: a systematic literature review. Complement Ther Med. 49:102340, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.ctim.2020.102340