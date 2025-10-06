In massage therapy (a manipulative and body-based practice), body tissues are manipulated to reduce pain, relieve muscle tension, and reduce stress. The therapeutic value of massage for many musculoskeletal symptoms is widely accepted. Massage has been shown to help or relieve symptoms in the following:

Headaches

Pain (eg, postoperative, chronic, musculoskeletal, end-of-life care, pelvic, labor, burns, in dementia)

Fibromyalgia

Mood disorders (eg, anxiety, depression)

Mood and symptoms in patients with cancer (eg, pain, fatigue, stress, anxiety, lymphatic drainage)

Symptoms in preterm infants (eg, to promote sleep, growth and weight gain, and digestive health) (1, 2, 3)

HIV (eg, quality of life, stress, immune function) (4)

Motor and nonmotor symptoms of Parkinson disease (5)

Massage can cause bruising and bleeding in patients with thrombocytopenia or bleeding disorders. Therapists must avoid putting pressure on bones affected by osteoporosis or metastatic cancer.