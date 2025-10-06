Magnets, in particular, are a popular treatment for musculoskeletal disorders and neuropathic pain, although data on effectiveness are mixed.

For static magnetic therapy, systematic reviews found no benefit for chronic pain and neck pain (1), and high-quality studies found no benefit for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (2).

The biologic effect of pulsed electromagnetic therapy is significantly different from that of static magnetic therapy, and evidence suggests that pulsed electromagnetic therapy may relieve pain. One meta-analysis found relief of neuropathic pain with use of high-frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (3). Another study showed improvement in physical function, but not pain or stiffness, in knee osteoarthritis (4)

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) has reasonable evidence of effectiveness for post-stroke depression. In addition, for stroke rehabilitation, meta-analyses and systematic reviews demonstrated significant benefits for motor recovery, hand function, muscle tone, and global disability scores, with both high-frequency and dual-mode rTMS protocols showing efficacy (5, 6).