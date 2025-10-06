In chiropractic (a manipulative and body-based practice), the relationship between the structure of the spine and other articulating surfaces and their interaction with the nervous system is thought to be key to maintaining or restoring health. The main method for restoring this relationship is manipulation of the spine, other joints, and soft tissues. Chiropractors may provide physical therapies (eg, heat and cold, electrical stimulation, rehabilitation strategies), massage, or acupressure and may recommend exercises, ergonomic measures, or lifestyle changes.

Some chiropractors emphasize vitalistic medicine (the body's ability to heal itself). They use manipulation to correct hypothesized misalignments in the vertebrae in an attempt to restore the flow of a life energy (called innate) and thus heal most disorders. Other chiropractors reject this notion to various degrees; some restrict themselves to evidence-based musculoskeletal treatments.

Uses for Chiropractic Moderate-quality evidence supports chiropractic manipulation for Low back pain (1, 2) A large pragmatic trial including U.S. military personnel with low back pain found that adding chiropractic care to usual medical care improved health-related quality of life, pain, and disability compared to usual care alone (3). Chiropractic is sometimes useful in treating headache, particularly cervicogenic, although benefits are not long lasting and higher quality evidence is needed (4). Spinal manipulation for acute neck pain may be effective, but evidence is limited in quality and quantity (5). Some chiropractors treat other disorders (eg, asthma, enuresis, torticollis, and otitis media in children), although there are few high-quality studies of chiropractic as treatment for these disorders, and those studies do not support efficacy.