Ayurveda, the traditional medical system of India, originated > 4000 years ago. It is based on the theory that disease results from an imbalance of the body’s life force (prana). It aims to restore balance within the body. The balance of prana is determined by equilibrium of the 3 bodily qualities (doshas): vata, pitta, and kapha. Most people have a dominant dosha; the specific balance is unique to each person.
Evidence for Ayurveda
Uses for Ayurveda
After determining the balance of doshas, practitioners design a treatment specifically tailored to each patient. Ayurveda uses diet, herbs, massage, meditation, movement, and therapeutic detoxification (panchkarma)—typically with enemas, oil massages, or nasal lavage—to restore balance within the body and with nature.
Possible Adverse Effects
References
