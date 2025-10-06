Ayurveda, the traditional medical system of India, originated > 4000 years ago. It is based on the theory that disease results from an imbalance of the body’s life force (prana). It aims to restore balance within the body. The balance of prana is determined by equilibrium of the 3 bodily qualities (doshas): vata, pitta, and kapha. Most people have a dominant dosha; the specific balance is unique to each person.

Evidence for Ayurveda Ayurveda has been studied, including in allergic rhinitis (1), mental health (2, 3), neurologic conditions, pain, arthritis (4), and diabetes (5). These trials have not been conclusive. As with other studies of whole medical systems, high-quality research is difficult to conduct (6).

Uses for Ayurveda After determining the balance of doshas, practitioners design a treatment specifically tailored to each patient. Ayurveda uses diet, herbs, massage, meditation, movement, and therapeutic detoxification (panchkarma)—typically with enemas, oil massages, or nasal lavage—to restore balance within the body and with nature.