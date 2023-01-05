Phosphocreatine is a compound stored in muscle; it donates phosphate to ADP and thereby rapidly replenishes ATP during anaerobic muscle contraction. It is synthesized endogenously in the liver from arginine, glycine, and methionine. Dietary sources are milk, steak, and some fish. Phosphocreatine is a compound stored in muscle; it donates phosphate to ADP and thereby rapidly replenishes ATP during anaerobic muscle contraction. It is synthesized endogenously in the liver from arginine, glycine, and methionine. Dietary sources are milk, steak, and some fish.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims Creatine is said to improve physical and athletic performance and to reduce muscle fatigue.

Evidence Some evidence suggests creatine is effective at increasing work done in a short duration with maximal effort (eg, sprinting, rowing, weightlifting). A small 6-week study in 22 physically active adults also showed creatine ingestion during resistance training sessions may improve muscle strength (1). Creatine has proven therapeutic use in muscle phosphorylase deficiency (glycogen storage disease type V [McArdle disease]) and gyrate atrophy of the choroid and retina; early data also suggest possible effects in Parkinson disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Numerous clinical trials have demonstrated that creatine supplementation is well tolerated and may increase muscle mass. The effects can be seen in normal healthy people as well as a means of aiding in the treatment of muscle disorders and improving physical function and quality of life in patients with muscle disorders or osteoarthritis (2-4).

Adverse Effects Creatine may cause weight gain (possibly because of an increase in muscle mass) and spurious increases in serum creatinine levels. Minor gastrointestinal symptoms, headache, dehydration, irritability and aggression, edema, electrolyte imbalance, and muscle cramps have been reported anecdotally.

No drug interactions are well documented, but taking creatine may increase the risk from drugs, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), that affect kidney function. Also, caffeine may decrease the benefit of creatine by decreasing its energy production.