Transthoracic Needle Biopsy

Contraindications are similar to those of thoracentesis. Additional contraindications include the following:

Absolute contraindications

Thrombocytopenia (platelet count < 50,000 mcL [< 50 × 10 9 /L])

Abnormal coagulation that cannot be corrected

Bleeding diathesis

Relative contraindications

Bullous lung disease (increases risk of pneumothorax)

Contralateral pneumonectomy (impaired ability to tolerate a pneumothorax)

Intractable coughing (increases risk of pneumothorax)

Mechanical ventilation (increases risk of pneumothorax)

Pulmonary hypertension

The procedure should be deferred if a pneumothorax cannot be tolerated such as if there is a history of contralateral pneumonectomy.

Hydatid cysts, lung abscesses, and vascular lesions should in general not be biopsied.