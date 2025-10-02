Schizophrenia in Children and Adolescents

Schizophrenia is the presence of hallucinations and delusions causing considerable psychosocial dysfunction and lasting ≥ 6 months.
(See also Schizophrenia in adults.)
Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder characterized by a range of symptoms that can significantly impair functioning and development. It typically manifests as hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and emotional disturbances, which may lead to difficulties in social interactions, academic performance, and daily activities. Schizophrenia in childhood is rare. Childhood-onset schizophrenia (COS) (ie, psychosis onset before age 13) is estimated to occur in less than 0.04% of children in the United States (1). Its onset is typically from mid-adolescence to the mid-30s, peaking in the 20s.
Early-onset schizophrenia (onset prior to age 18) has similar features in adolescents and young adults.
In a prospective birth cohort study, the prevalence of schizophrenia in Black people was found to be 3-fold higher than White people (2), which may in part be attributed to adverse social determinants of health in minority populations. Trends reported in Hispanic adolescents are similar to rends reported in Black adolescents (3). Children are especially at risk of environmental stressors impacting developing brains and bodies; however, brain plasticity allows for timely interventions to be effective (see Adverse Childhood Experiences [ACEs] Screening Tools ).
Recent research indicates that there is an increased risk of developing certain psychotic disorders (namely, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia) among adolescents who use cannabis products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC; 3). This increased risk is not explained by genetic factors. There is concern that the legalization of marijuana may give adolescents (and their parents) a false sense of security about the safety of this common illicit drug.
There are several reports of psychoses in adolescents with COVID-19 infections (4, 5 ) as well as increased rates of admissions to psychiatric units for psychosis in youths without COVID infections (6).
Etiology of Schizophrenia
Although the first episode usually occurs in young adults, some contributory neurodevelopmental events and experiences occur earlier (eg, during prenatal, perinatal periods and early childhood).
These early developmental risk factors include the following (1):
Neurodevelopmental abnormalities (impaired olfactory ability, minor physical anomalies, obstetric complications, low premorbid intelligence, winter/spring season of birth)
Maternal infections (Toxoplasma gondii)
Psychosocial stressors (childhood adversity, migrant status, stressful life events)
Exposure to certain drugs or substances (eg, cannabis)
Childhood traits of social withdrawal, anhedonia
Race/ethnicity (Black race, minorities that reside in urban areas; associated factors include poverty, high population density, social fragmentation, and environmental pollution)
Childhood brain injury
Sudden-onset psychosis in young children should always be treated as a medical emergency and thoroughly assessed to determine whether there is a physiologic cause of the mental status change. These causes include the following (2):
Therapeutic drugs (eg, stimulants, glucocorticoids, anticholinergics)
Illicit drugs (eg, cannabis)
Central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including infection (viral, bacterial, parasitic), tumors, demyelinating diseases, injury, seizures, or migraines
Autoimmune disorders (eg, anti-NMDA [N-methyl-D-aspartate] receptor encephalitis [3], SLE)
Endocrinopathies (eg, hyperthyroidism, hypocortisolemia)
Sleep disorders
Metabolic disorders (porphyria, Wilson disease, GM2 gangliosidosis)
Mitochondrial disorders
Lysosomal storage diseases
Nutritional deficiencies (magnesium and vitamins A, D, B1, B3, B12)
Chromosomal abnormalities (4-7)
Pathogenesis of Schizophrenia
The "multi-hit" model of schizophrenia posits that the disorder arises from the cumulative and interactive effects of multiple genetic, environmental, and developmental risk factors occurring at critical periods of neurodevelopment, which together exceed a threshold for disease expression, and ultimately result in the clinical syndrome (ie, manifestations) of schizophrenia (1). A strong family history confirmed by genetic studies shows an overlap of common risk-related alleles for psychiatric disorders and neurodevelopmental disorders, with schizophrenia having the greatest overlap with childhood onset neurodevelopmental disorders, autism spectrum disorder, and ADHD (2). While schizophrenia has high heritability, it is also associated with lower fecundity; such negative selection may result from de-novo mutations or unknown mechanisms (3).
Other risk factors, which occur later (eg, disproportionate synaptic pruning in the dorsolateral frontal cortex and hippocampus during early adolescence) may contribute to the emergence of psychoses, especially in youth. These risk factors (4, 5) may then trigger the onset of schizophrenia in the presence of risk factors such as acute stress and substance use that show up earlier in pathogenesis. In postmortem brain studies, patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder had fewer neuronal synapses and a higher number of mitochondrial copy deletions compared to controls) (6).
Symptoms and Signs of Schizophrenia
Childhood-onset (also called very early onset) schizophrenia usually presents with more severe symptoms than schizophrenia that occurs later in life. Hallucinations are more common than delusions. These are often auditory, accompanied by visual and tactile hallucinations. Manifestations of childhood-onset schizophrenia are usually similar to those in adolescents and adults, but delusions and visual hallucinations (which may be more common among children) may be less elaborate.
Additional characteristics also help distinguish childhood-onset schizophrenia from the adolescent/young adult form (1):
More severe symptoms
Increased prevalence of genetic abnormalities, developmental abnormalities (eg, pervasive developmental disorder, intellectual disability), and motor abnormalities
Increased prevalence of premorbid social difficulties
Insidious onset
Cognitive deterioration or decline
Neuroanatomic changes (progressive loss of cortical gray matter volume, increase in ventricular volume)
Suicidal attempts
Diagnosis of Schizophrenia
Psychiatric assessment
Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria
Early onset, and especially, very early onset schizophrenia are rare diagnoses in children.
According to the DSM-5-TR (1), the diagnosis of schizophrenia in children and adolescents requires all of the following:
Characteristic symptoms: ≥ 2 characteristic symptoms (delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, disorganized behavior, negative symptoms) for at least a 1-month period (symptoms must include at least 1 of the following: delusions, hallucinations, or disorganized speech)
Social/occupational dysfunction: Decline in self care, social or occupational functioning, or self-care markedly below the level prior to onset (or a failure to achieve an expected level of functioning).
Duration: Continuous signs of the illness for at least 6 months.
The same diagnostic criteria used in adults apply to children, but assessment must also exclude other psychiatric (eg, schizoaffective disorders, mood disorders with psychosis), developmental, and (organic) medical conditions. Because of the potential for misdiagnosis at onset, structured interviews with both the child and family, review of previous medical records, and longitudinal follow-up are essential components of the diagnosis.
Treatment of Schizophrenia
Multi-modal care
Pharmacotherapy
Treatment of schizophrenia in children and adolescents often necessitates multi-modal care including a supportive environment, structured individualized educational programs, cognitive remediation therapy, social skills training (eg, individual resiliency training, supported education/employment), and pharmacotherapy (1). The rationale for this approach is to optimize both mental and physical health outcomes, minimize adverse effects, and support recovery through comprehensive care. Day treatment programs or hospitalization may be appropriate when behaviors that are dangerous to self or others are present. Substance abuse programs are important for individuals with substance use symptoms. Referral to a child and adolescent psychiatrist is strongly recommended.
Pharmacotherapy of schizophrenia in children and adolescents centers on the use of antipsychotic medications (2). Second-generation antipsychotics are considered first-line. These include aripiprazole, lurasidone, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, and risperidone, all of which are recommended for ages ≥ 13 years (). Second-generation antipsychotics are considered first-line. These include aripiprazole, lurasidone, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, and risperidone, all of which are recommended for ages ≥ 13 years (3). Medication selection should be individualized based on adverse effect profiles, patient and family preference, and logistical considerations (eg, cost, availability). Dosing generally follows a slow stepwise approach, with close monitoring for adverse effects. Antipsychotics have the potential to cause weight gain and metabolic syndrome; therefore, nutritional counseling and monitoring weight, BMI, lipid profile, and HbA1C are important. Monitoring for abnormal movements (AIMS scale) is also recommended (see Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale in the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Toolbox of Forms).
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) can be an effective treatment; however, only limited studies have its safety and efficacy in children and adolescents (4). See table Selected Medications for Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
Selected Medications for Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia*†
Medication
Indication
CYP Substrates
Comments
LithiumLithium
Lithium extended-release in childrenLithium extended-release in children ≥ 12 years‡
Acute mania and maintenance
—
Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)
Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children with bipolar disorder
Monitor kidney function, thyroid function, serum calcium levels
Lithium, immediate-release in childrenLithium, immediate-release in children ≥ 7 years‡,§
Acute mania and maintenance
—
Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)
Maximum daily dose is 40 mg/kg
Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children with bipolar disorder
Monitor kidney function, thyroid function, serum calcium levels
Antipsychotics
Aripiprazole in children (for bipolar IAripiprazole in children (for bipolar I≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia, ≥ 13 years)‡
Bipolar
Schizophrenia
2D6, 3A4
The only antipsychotic that does not increase prolactin level
Asenapine in childrenAsenapine in children≥10 years
Bipolar I
1A2
Sublingual administration allows rapid entry into systemic circulation
Sedation and somnolence, transient tongue numbness and tingling
Lurasidone in children (for bipolar I Lurasidone in children (for bipolar I≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia ≥ 13 years)
Bipolar I
Schizophrenia
3A4
Greater improvement in bipolar I depression with elevated CRP in adults and ages 10-17 years¶
Olanzapine in childrenOlanzapine in children≥13 years‡
Bipolar I
Schizophrenia
IA2, 2D6, 3A4
Causes weight gain, which may limit use in some patients
Can increase liver transaminases
Olanzapine/fluoxetine fixed combination in children Olanzapine/fluoxetine fixed combination in children> 10 years‡,§
Bipolar I
IA2, 2D6, 3A4
Limited experience in children
Paliperidone in children Paliperidone in children≥12 years ‡,§
Schizophrenia
Cleared unchanged through kidneys 2D6, 3A4
Closely related to risperidoneClosely related to risperidone
Very limited experience in children
Quetiapine, immediate-release, in children (for bipolar I Quetiapine, immediate-release, in children (for bipolar I≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia ≥ 13 years)‡
Bipolar
Schizophrenia
3A4
Causes sedation that may limit dose increases
Risperidone in children (for bipolar I Risperidone in children (for bipolar I≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia ≥ 13 years) ‡
Bipolar
Schizophrenia
2D6
Associated with risk of irreversible gynecomastia
Maintenance dose highly variable
Doses up to 6 mg/day have been studied, but they provide no additional benefit and increase risk of neurologic adverse effects
Ziprasidone in children Ziprasidone in children≥10 years‡
Acute mania
Psychosis
—
Very limited experience in children
QTc interval prolongation
Antiseizure medications
CarbamazepineCarbamazepine
Bipolar
—
Metabolic enzyme induction, possibly requiring dose adjustments
May cause Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN) especially in patients with HLA-B*15:02 genotype (more common in East Asian populations) and maculopapular exanthema (MPE), drug reaction with eosinophilia (DRESS) and SJS/TEN in patients with HLA-A*31:01 genotype (more common in European and Hispanic populations)
Divalproex
Bipolar I
—
Dose titrated to a blood level of 50–125 mcg/mL
Avoid in people in the reproductive age group
LamotrigineLamotrigine
Bipolar
—
Requires that dosing guidelines in the package insert be followed closely
* These medications pose a small but serious risk for a wide variety of major adverse effects. Therefore, benefits must be carefully weighed against potential risks.
† This table is not a substitute for the full prescribing information.
‡ These medications increase the risk of weight gain, negative effects on the lipid profile, increases in glucose and prolactin levels, and QT prolongation.
§ These medications have not been studied in children.
¶ Bipolar I disorder is one presentation of bipolar disorder and is characterized always by mania, that may sometimes also be accompanied by depression.
CRP = C-reactive protein; CYP = cytochrome P450.
Prognosis of Schizophrenia
The prognosis of schizophrenia in children and adolescents is generally poor, with most patients experiencing persistent symptoms and significant functional impairment into adulthood (1). Early onset schizophrenia (prior to age 18) and very early childhood onset schizophrenia (prior to age 13) have been particularly associated with poor prognoses when compared to schizophrenia of adult onset. However, these findings are based on earlier studies, which were limited by small samples and methodological issues such as heterogeneity in study design. Data from subsequent studies are mixed, with some studies suggesting that onset before age 18 is not universally associated with poor outcomes. For example, in one 10-year longitudinal cohort study of early-onset schizophrenia, long-term functional outcomes were more favorable than previously thought, and age at onset did not predict clinical outcome (2). However, in another population-based longitudinal cohort, patients with an age of onset between 18 and 22 years had worse long-term social and clinical outcomes than those with onset before age 18 (3).
Successful long-term outcomes are dependent on continuous treatment engagement. In addition, successful transitioning from pediatric to adult care requires careful planning, early preparation, and collaboration between pediatric and adult clinicians (4).
