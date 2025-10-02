Schizophrenia in Children and Adolescents

Schizophrenia is the presence of hallucinations and delusions causing considerable psychosocial dysfunction and lasting ≥ 6 months.

(See also Schizophrenia in adults.)

Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder characterized by a range of symptoms that can significantly impair functioning and development. It typically manifests as hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and emotional disturbances, which may lead to difficulties in social interactions, academic performance, and daily activities. Schizophrenia in childhood is rare. Childhood-onset schizophrenia (COS) (ie, psychosis onset before age 13) is estimated to occur in less than 0.04% of children in the United States (1). Its onset is typically from mid-adolescence to the mid-30s, peaking in the 20s.

Early-onset schizophrenia (onset prior to age 18) has similar features in adolescents and young adults.

In a prospective birth cohort study, the prevalence of schizophrenia in Black people was found to be 3-fold higher than White people (2), which may in part be attributed to adverse social determinants of health in minority populations. Trends reported in Hispanic adolescents are similar to rends reported in Black adolescents (3). Children are especially at risk of environmental stressors impacting developing brains and bodies; however, brain plasticity allows for timely interventions to be effective (see Adverse Childhood Experiences [ACEs] Screening Tools ).

Recent research indicates that there is an increased risk of developing certain psychotic disorders (namely, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia) among adolescents who use cannabis products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC; 3). This increased risk is not explained by genetic factors. There is concern that the legalization of marijuana may give adolescents (and their parents) a false sense of security about the safety of this common illicit drug.

There are several reports of psychoses in adolescents with COVID-19 infections (4, 5 ) as well as increased rates of admissions to psychiatric units for psychosis in youths without COVID infections (6).

Symptoms and Signs of Schizophrenia Childhood-onset (also called very early onset) schizophrenia usually presents with more severe symptoms than schizophrenia that occurs later in life. Hallucinations are more common than delusions. These are often auditory, accompanied by visual and tactile hallucinations. Manifestations of childhood-onset schizophrenia are usually similar to those in adolescents and adults, but delusions and visual hallucinations (which may be more common among children) may be less elaborate. Additional characteristics also help distinguish childhood-onset schizophrenia from the adolescent/young adult form (1): More severe symptoms

Increased prevalence of genetic abnormalities, developmental abnormalities (eg, pervasive developmental disorder, intellectual disability), and motor abnormalities

Increased prevalence of premorbid social difficulties

Insidious onset

Cognitive deterioration or decline

Neuroanatomic changes (progressive loss of cortical gray matter volume, increase in ventricular volume)

Suicidal attempts Symptoms and signs reference 1. Driver D, Thomas S, Gogtay N, et al. Childhood-onset schizophrenia and early-onset schizophrenia spectrum disorders: An update. Child Adolesc Psychiatric Clinic N Am. 29(1):71-90, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.chc.2019.08.017