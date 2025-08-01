Duodenal atresia

Duodenal atresia is the second most common atresia of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The estimated incidence is 1 in 10,000 live births (1). Duodenal atresia is due to the failure of canalization of the embryonic duodenum. This failure may be related to an ischemic event or genetic factors.

Duodenal atresia, unlike other intestinal atresias, is commonly associated with other congenital anomalies; approximately 25 to 40% of infants with duodenal atresia have Down syndrome (1). Other associated anomalies include VACTERL (vertebral anomalies, anal atresia, cardiac malformations, tracheoesophageal fistula, esophageal atresia, renal anomalies and radial aplasia, and limb anomalies), malrotation, annular pancreas, biliary tract anomalies, and mandibulofacial anomalies.

Diagnosis of duodenal atresia is suspected prenatally if there is polyhydramnios and/or a dilated stomach. Prenatal ultrasound can detect a double-bubble sign (a large gastric bubble and a smaller proximal duodenal bubble) in up to 80% of cases (2).

Double-Bubble Effect (Ultrasound) Image DR NAJEEB LAYYOUS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Double-Bubble Effect Hide Details This radiograph shows the typical double-bubble effect seen with complete duodenal obstruction. The smaller bubble represents the proximal, dilated duodenum (white arrow); the larger bubble represents the stomach (black arrow). This effect can be seen with duodenal atresia, duodenal web, annular pancreas, and preduodenal portal vein. Rarely, it can also be seen with complete duodenal obstruction resulting from Ladd bands in a patient with malrotation. By permission of the publisher. From Langer J: Gastroenterology and Hepatology: Pediatric Gastrointestinal Problems. Edited by M Feldman (series editor) and PE Hyman. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1997.

Postnatally, infants with duodenal atresia present with feeding difficulties and emesis that may be bilious. The diagnosis is suspected by symptoms and classic double-bubble radiograph findings that show one bubble is in the stomach and the other is in the proximal duodenum and that little to no air is in the distal gut. Although an upper GI series provides definitive diagnosis, it must be performed carefully by a radiologist experienced with doing this procedure on children to avoid aspiration and is not typically necessary if surgery is to be performed immediately. If surgery is to be delayed (eg, because of other medical issues, such as respiratory distress syndrome or the need to stabilize the infant), a contrast enema should be performed to confirm that the double-bubble sign is not due to malrotation.

Once the disorder is suspected, infants should receive nothing by mouth, and a nasogastric tube should be placed to decompress the stomach.

Surgery is the definitive therapy.