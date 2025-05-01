skip to main content
Molybdenum Toxicity

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised May 2025
Molybdenum (Mo) is a component of coenzymes necessary for the activity of xanthine oxidase, sulfite oxidase, and aldehyde oxidase.

Excessive exposure to molybdenum may be associated with adverse health effects, but the data are limited. Joint pain resembling gout and hyperuricemia have been observed in adults exposed to excess dietary or occupational molybdenum, but a causal relationship has not been established (1, 2).

References

