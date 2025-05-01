Molybdenum Toxicity

Molybdenum (Mo) is a component of coenzymes necessary for the activity of xanthine oxidase, sulfite oxidase, and aldehyde oxidase.
Excessive exposure to molybdenum may be associated with adverse health effects, but the data are limited. Joint pain resembling gout and hyperuricemia have been observed in adults exposed to excess dietary or occupational molybdenum, but a causal relationship has not been established (1, 2).
